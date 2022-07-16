Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 1,910 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,000 shares of company stock worth $48,552,660. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.