Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 3,984 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

