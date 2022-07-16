Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $609,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 198,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 376,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,668. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

