Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,018 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

