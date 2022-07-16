Greenleaf Trust Has $297,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

MTB stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.51.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.