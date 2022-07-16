Greenleaf Trust Invests $244,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

PPL Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.