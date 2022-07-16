Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CarMax were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

