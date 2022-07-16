Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $497,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

