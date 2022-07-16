Greenleaf Trust Invests $247,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.