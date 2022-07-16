Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $493,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

