Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,664,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GPC opened at $138.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

