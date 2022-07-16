Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 939 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

SE stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

