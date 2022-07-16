Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Zendesk worth $38,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.33 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $3,294,946 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

