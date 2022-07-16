Greenleaf Trust Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

