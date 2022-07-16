Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Garmin were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

