4,880 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 254.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after buying an additional 302,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

WBS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

