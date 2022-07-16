7,953 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.68 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.