Greenleaf Trust Has $261,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.5 %

REG opened at $60.20 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

