Greenleaf Trust Acquires 445 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,445,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

NYSE ALK opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

