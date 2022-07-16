Greenleaf Trust Makes New $258,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 701,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.