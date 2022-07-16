Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,837 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after acquiring an additional 498,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 309,750 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

