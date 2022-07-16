Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

