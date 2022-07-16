Greenleaf Trust Acquires 330 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

