Greenleaf Trust Sells 152 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

