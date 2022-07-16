V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 98,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

