Greenleaf Trust Has $285,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of AU stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

