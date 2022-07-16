Greenleaf Trust Has $285,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AUGet Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.