Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $10,001,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

