Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

