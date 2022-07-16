Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCHL stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

