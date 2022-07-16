Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.83 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

