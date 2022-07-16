Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

