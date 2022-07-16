New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

