Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,088.7% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE FLO opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

