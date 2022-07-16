New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $122.67 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

