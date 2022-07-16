New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,287 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

AN stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at $925,654,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

