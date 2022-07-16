New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

