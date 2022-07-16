New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,200 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Trading Up 3.0 %

Avient stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

