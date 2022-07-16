FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of FMC worth $45,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 139.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 91,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.