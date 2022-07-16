Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,247 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of EPAM Systems worth $45,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $302.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

