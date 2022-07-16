Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of NVR worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,363.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4,678.16. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,418.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

