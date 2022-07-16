Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

