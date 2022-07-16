Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.41 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.