New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,574 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Stock Up 7.7 %

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

About Penn National Gaming

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.