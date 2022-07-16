Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Entegris worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.88. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.