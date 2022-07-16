New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

