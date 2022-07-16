Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Expands By 322.2%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Copperud bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,348. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of BT Brands stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

About BT Brands

BT Brands ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

