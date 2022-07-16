Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 24.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after buying an additional 691,998 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

