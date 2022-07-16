Advisor Partners LLC Buys 453 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,760,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $127.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.