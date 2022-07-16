Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Faheem Hasnain Buys 138,696 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $11.08 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.