Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $169,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $305,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

